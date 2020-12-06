GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,209,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average is $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $90.84.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

