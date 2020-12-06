GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 125.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $703.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $660.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $587.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $721.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.58.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

