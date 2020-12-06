GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,230 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 15,535.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,001 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,009,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE TFC opened at $48.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $228,825. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.