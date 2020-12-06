GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 27,483 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter valued at $7,893,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 220.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 38,323 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $44.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

