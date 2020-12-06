GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sensient Technologies worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 84.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

SXT stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.17. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $75.30.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $323.57 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

