GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,209,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,276,000 after buying an additional 2,493,639 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,105,000 after buying an additional 1,478,795 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 757,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,183,000 after buying an additional 514,303 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,635,000 after buying an additional 424,647 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 840,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,965,000 after buying an additional 391,000 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,178,577.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.