GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 40.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after buying an additional 3,714,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 21.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,433,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,325 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 182.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,305,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $703.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $587.30. The company has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $721.82.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.58.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

