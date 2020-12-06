GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.52% of Miller Industries worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Miller Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Miller Industries by 476.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Miller Industries by 525.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Miller Industries by 41.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Miller Industries during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $397.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $168.37 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

