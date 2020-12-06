GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,578 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 790.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cfra raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,199 shares of company stock valued at $608,592 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $50.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

