GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,362 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of UMB Financial worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3,230.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $151,734.00. Also, insider James D. Rine sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $34,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,476 shares of company stock valued at $525,065 over the last 90 days. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMBF stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.62.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

