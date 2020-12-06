GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 469 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW opened at $152.53 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $153.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.66 and a 200-day moving average of $132.44.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.