GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,218 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4959 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 61.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 5th. AlphaValue raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.