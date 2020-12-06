Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) Given a C$12.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FOOD. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.75.

Get Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) alerts:

FOOD opened at C$7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.89. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.49 and a 52-week high of C$10.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.00. The company has a market cap of C$530.58 million and a P/E ratio of -113.00.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.