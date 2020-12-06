Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $18.50 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.