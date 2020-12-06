Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its position in Citigroup by 496.0% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.70.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $58.62 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $122.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

