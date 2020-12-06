Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $223,000 in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 197.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 680,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Ellen Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 126.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

