Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $253,000 in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 37.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISCA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.93.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA opened at $28.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

