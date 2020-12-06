Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $268,000 in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Discovery by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,313 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Discovery by 43.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,411,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,362 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,552,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,947,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,150,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,157,000 after purchasing an additional 276,288 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.38. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $31.10.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.