Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New $247,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 695 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $4,418,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.68.

Shares of COST opened at $373.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

