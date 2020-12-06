Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New $267,000 Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,729,417,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,401,150,000 after purchasing an additional 917,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,049,908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,854 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,192,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,070,000 after purchasing an additional 182,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $206,677,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.63.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.60, for a total transaction of $10,205,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total transaction of $48,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $574,809.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,296 shares of company stock worth $89,525,954. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $605.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

