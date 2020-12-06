Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,849,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after purchasing an additional 985,843 shares in the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.16. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIBK. ValuEngine upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $77,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,499.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $72,081.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,375.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

