Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,551,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 184,224 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,249 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $47.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $293,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,638 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

