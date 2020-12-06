Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth $262,033,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,265 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 146.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,602 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $101,871,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after buying an additional 1,007,401 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,997 shares in the company, valued at $16,511,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $158,553.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,200.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,937 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

