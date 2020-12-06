Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Wingstop by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wingstop by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period.

NASDAQ WING opened at $124.54 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.18.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

