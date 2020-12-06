Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 64.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

NYSE TAP opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of -63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Also, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $105,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

