Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 148,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ TROW opened at $152.53 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $153.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.