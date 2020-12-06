Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.4% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $102.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.06. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $102.94. The firm has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.54.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

