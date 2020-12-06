Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 1,658.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern by 24.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,561,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,233 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Southern by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in The Southern by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,259,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,284,000 after purchasing an additional 567,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.89. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,721 shares of company stock worth $2,884,840. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

