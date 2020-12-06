Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 14,718 Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 72,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in Newell Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.