Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,882 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,899,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,072,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,821,000 after acquiring an additional 101,472 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,095,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,548,000 after purchasing an additional 77,890 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 233.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,154,000 after buying an additional 1,905,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,190,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,319,000 after acquiring an additional 659,447 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAH shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

