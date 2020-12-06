Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $252,000 Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 98.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 30.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

ADC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.58 per share, for a total transaction of $474,471.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,950,697.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William S. Rubenfaer bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.99 per share, for a total transaction of $94,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,394.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADC opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.52. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.