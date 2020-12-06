Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $282,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth $509,000. TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of CSX by 9.0% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in CSX by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in CSX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 346,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,908,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX opened at $91.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.44. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.84.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

