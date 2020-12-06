H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HNNMY. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. AlphaValue raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.62%.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

