Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,075 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Hanesbrands worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,162,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,893,000 after purchasing an additional 574,082 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,107,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,665,000 after buying an additional 119,340 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 121.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,168 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,852,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,925,000 after acquiring an additional 251,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 32,883.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,847,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,488 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,428.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $34,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 360,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,361.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HBI opened at $14.09 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

