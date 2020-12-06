Haywood Securities Boosts Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$2.00

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its target price increased by Haywood Securities from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMMC. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$1.65 target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.80 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.45 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.79.

TSE:CMMC opened at C$1.63 on Wednesday. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$338.23 million and a P/E ratio of -23.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Gilmour Clausen acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,148,013.20. Insiders purchased a total of 117,000 shares of company stock worth $117,690 over the last ninety days.

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

