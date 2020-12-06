Head to Head Comparison: Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) versus Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

This table compares Cisco Systems and Intrusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cisco Systems 21.76% 32.64% 12.94% Intrusion -30.12% -179.98% -38.71%

This table compares Cisco Systems and Intrusion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cisco Systems $49.30 billion 3.80 $11.21 billion $2.92 15.20 Intrusion $13.64 million 22.71 $4.47 million $0.28 63.61

Cisco Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Intrusion. Cisco Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intrusion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Cisco Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Cisco Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Intrusion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cisco Systems has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrusion has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cisco Systems and Intrusion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cisco Systems 0 15 11 0 2.42 Intrusion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cisco Systems presently has a consensus price target of $47.43, indicating a potential upside of 6.88%. Given Cisco Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cisco Systems is more favorable than Intrusion.

Summary

Cisco Systems beats Intrusion on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data. The company also offers collaboration products comprising unified communications, Cisco TelePresence, and conferencing, as well as the Internet of Things and analytics software. In addition, it provides security products, such as network security, cloud and email security, identity and access management, advanced threat protection, and unified threat management products; and cloud and system management products. Further, the company offers a range of service and support options for its customers, including technical support and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. Cisco Systems, Inc. has strategic alliances with Internet2 to deliver next-generation capabilities and software solutions; and Tele2 Iot on connectivity management platform 2CONTROL. Cisco Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations. The company also offers Compliance Commander for regulated information and data privacy protection. In addition, it resells third-party products, such as computers and servers for the implementation of its software into customer networks, as well as provides installation and threat data interpretation services. The company's customers primarily include the United States federal government and local government entities, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, hospitals and other healthcare providers, and other customers. Intrusion Inc. markets and distributes its products through a direct sales force to end-users, distributors, system integrators, managed service providers, and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.