IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 4,033.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in IDEX by 131.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 913.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.27.

NYSE IEX opened at $192.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.90. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $199.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,434.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,406 shares of company stock worth $50,376,244. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.