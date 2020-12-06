IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $790.10

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $790.10 and traded as high as $849.00. IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) shares last traded at $837.00, with a volume of 1,067,711 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 785.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 790.10. The company has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.90.

IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) Company Profile (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

