Insider Selling: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Major Shareholder Sells $52,227.00 in Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $52,227.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Greenhaven Road Investment Man also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 1,530 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $25,918.20.
- On Friday, November 27th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 700 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $11,620.00.
- On Thursday, November 19th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 15,515 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $249,015.75.
- On Thursday, October 29th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 20,305 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $312,087.85.
- On Wednesday, October 7th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 5,105 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $83,109.40.
Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $208.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.65. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSSE. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. National Securities cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.
