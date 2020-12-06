Insider Selling: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Major Shareholder Sells $52,227.00 in Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $52,227.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Greenhaven Road Investment Man also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 1,530 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $25,918.20.

On Friday, November 27th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 700 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $11,620.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 15,515 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $249,015.75.

On Thursday, October 29th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 20,305 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $312,087.85.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 5,105 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $83,109.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $208.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.65. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. On average, analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSSE. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. National Securities cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

