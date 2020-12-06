International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $127.20 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

