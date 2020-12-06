Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,521,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 342,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,407,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $305.52 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $305.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.70.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

