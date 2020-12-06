Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCH. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of PSCH opened at $158.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.89 and its 200-day moving average is $130.94. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $158.40.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.