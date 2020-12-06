IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,564,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,917,680,000 after purchasing an additional 832,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,138,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,228,608,000 after purchasing an additional 334,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,265,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,302,967,000 after purchasing an additional 157,447 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,998.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,893,000 after purchasing an additional 56,025 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $7,573,708.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,742,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,790 shares of company stock worth $20,982,795. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

NYSE:IQV opened at $170.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $180.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.49, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

