iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

Shares of ICF opened at $109.69 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.67.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

