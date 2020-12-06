iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 615,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after buying an additional 237,080 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 151,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,037,000.

Shares of COMT opened at $25.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $33.34.

