iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000.

IVV stock opened at $371.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $371.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

