iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWC. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 163,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $115.15 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $115.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

