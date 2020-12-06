iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,111,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,331,000 after acquiring an additional 55,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,272,000 after acquiring an additional 48,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 281.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 53,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 39,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKH opened at $368.44 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $183.44 and a 52-week high of $370.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.04.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

