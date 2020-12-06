iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period.

Shares of NYF stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.39 and a 52 week high of $58.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.53.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

