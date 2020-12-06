iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYF. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, King Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NYF opened at $57.96 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.39 and a 52-week high of $58.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.53.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

